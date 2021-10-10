Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 96,461 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,461 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $263,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,495,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,178,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,649 shares of company stock valued at $75,552,042. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $255.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

