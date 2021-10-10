Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 849,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,858,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $252,130,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $138,750,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $94,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $92,693,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $25,260,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MQ. Barclays began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

MQ opened at $21.84 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

