James R. Hazlett Sells 2,750 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NGS opened at $12.28 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.