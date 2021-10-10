James R. Hazlett Sells 2,750 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NGS opened at $12.28 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 million, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.75 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,969 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

