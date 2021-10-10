Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $70.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

