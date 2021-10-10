Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.79.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

