Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) to Buy

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

