JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.77.

JBLU stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

