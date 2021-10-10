JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €73.44 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is €57.85 and its 200-day moving average is €54.89.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

