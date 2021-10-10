JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 226,440 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,665,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $45,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

