JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $41.53 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $41,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $109.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

