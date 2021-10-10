JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $47.35 Million Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $47,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

