JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $48.62 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $48,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

