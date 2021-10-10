JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

