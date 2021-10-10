JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,879,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.16% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $48,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.