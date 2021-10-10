JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.28% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $40,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 997.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares during the period.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.