Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Financial Analysis

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jumia Technologies and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 11.51 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -8.17 Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 3.29 N/A N/A N/A

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -105.01% -45.96% -32.63% Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Jumia Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

