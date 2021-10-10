JUST (JST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $235.43 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $186.61 million and approximately $235.43 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00063099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00128908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00082375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,610.89 or 1.00284179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.84 or 0.06141812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003066 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

