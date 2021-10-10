K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.40.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.28. 482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. The company has a market cap of C$419.39 million and a PE ratio of 39.36. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$27.10 and a one year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$52.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.74 million. On average, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

