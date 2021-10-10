Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $112.86

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.86, but opened at $109.06. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $112.01, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -148.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $254,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.