KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.