KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $112.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.