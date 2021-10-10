KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. 12,401,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,100,602. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

