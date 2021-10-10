KeyCorp Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $64.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.63.

NYSE WLL opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.09.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. Research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 82.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 81.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 112,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 50,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

