Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Shares Down 0%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.86. 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

