Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $387.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.47 million and the lowest is $386.00 million. Kforce posted sales of $365.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. Kforce has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,285. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

