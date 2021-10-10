Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.