KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.68.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

