Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €16.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.23 ($15.56).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.51 ($12.36) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

