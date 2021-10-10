Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.23 ($15.56).

Several brokerages have commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday.

ETR:KCO traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €10.51 ($12.36). The stock had a trading volume of 373,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

