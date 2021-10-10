KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.86 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. One KOK coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00005172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $313.24 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00213904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00096179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

