Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Raised to $3.95 at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $2.40 to $3.95 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s previous close.

KOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.18.

Shares of KOS opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

