L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,580,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $2.53 on Friday, reaching $233.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

