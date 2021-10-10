Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $525,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $3,330,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

