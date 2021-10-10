Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on LSGOF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$9.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

