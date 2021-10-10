Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $198.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.81.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

