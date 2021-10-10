Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.56. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.