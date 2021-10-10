Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $2,093,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $1,187,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 73.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 148,860 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 493.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

