Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Shares of COF stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

