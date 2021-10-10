Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.50 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 407.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and a PE ratio of -29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,806 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,018 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.