Legal & General Group Plc Has $15.18 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

