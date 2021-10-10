Legal & General Group Plc Has $16.97 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,699 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

