Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,574 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $16,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 516,751 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.76 and a 52 week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

