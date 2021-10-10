Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,971 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.23% of Hill-Rom worth $17,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

