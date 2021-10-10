Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.20

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 13196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

