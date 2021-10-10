Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Lowered by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,735,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,050,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

