Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,631 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

