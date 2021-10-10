Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2,587.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of BE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

