Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $924,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6,605.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,030 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after buying an additional 255,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 74.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 57.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 77,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

