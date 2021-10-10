Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 106,040 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13,971.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

