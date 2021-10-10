Liberum Capital Cuts Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Price Target to GBX 130

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of Hyve Group stock opened at GBX 109.80 ($1.43) on Friday. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

